Bayern Munich could rival Man United in transfer battle for £36M star should German giants fail with pursuit of two Premier League stars

Bayern Munich look set to join Man United in the race for Brazilian international Everton should they fail to bring in either Leroy Sane or Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer.

According to TZ, Bayern have been in contact with the winger’s agent for a while now, and should they fail to sign both Sane and Hudson-Odoi, the German giants look set to join the race for the Brazilian this summer.

The Metro have stated that United are in the hunt for Everton, with his club side Gremio reportedly after £36M if they are to let him leave the club this summer.

Everton has been in great form for Brazil during this summer’s Copa America, form that could end up earning him a move to one of the world’s biggest clubs in the coming months by the looks of things.

Bayern could definitely do with signing some new wide players this summer, especially given the fact that they’ve recently lost both Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben after their contracts with the club expired.

United don’t really need to add to their options out wide given that they already have players like Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez and Daniel James to choose from on the wings.

However, that doesn’t seem to have come into mind for United in this case, as it looks like they’re set to rival Bayern in the race to seal the Brazilian’s signature.