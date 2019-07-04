Bayern Munich poised to beat Manchester City in transfer race for €55m star

Manchester City are in danger of missing out on a deal for Juventus defender Joao Cancelo, with Bayern Munich now the favourites to land his signature.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a superb 2018-19 campaign in Turin, helping Massimiliano Allegri’s side secure the Serie A title while racking up 25 appearances in total.

The Portuguese star’s performances attracted the attention of a whole host of top European clubs, including Manchester City, but according to TZ, Bayern are poised to beat the Premier League outfit in this particular transfer saga.

The German publication reports that the Bundesliga champions are aiming to bolster their defensive line after Mats Hummels’ summer switch to Borussia Dortmund, with Jerome Boateng expected to follow his old teammate out the exit door.

Bayern are the frontrunners to land Cancelo and City are now likely to let a high-quality target slip through their fingers, as Pep Guardiola continues to scout for new recruits.

The Premier League champions have been relatively quiet in the market so far, but they are expected to announce the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri in the coming days after meeting his £63 million release clause – as per BBC Sport.

Defensive reinforcements are also needed at the Etihad Stadium, as Danilo and Nicolas Otamendi continue to be linked with moves, while Vincent Kompany has already completed a switch to Anderlecht.

Cancelo has the quality and experience to compete with Kyle Walker for a regular place in Guardiola’s City line-up and as he approaches the primes years of his career he is clearly open to a new challenge.

At the moment it appears that a fresh venture will be undertaken in Germany, but City still have time to swoop in and try to arrange a deal before Bayern finalise an agreement with the Portugal international, who is currently valued at around €55 million – as per Transfermarkt.