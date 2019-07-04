Tottenham are reportedly ready to offer €15m plus Toby Alderweireld in a bid to prise Nicolo Zaniolo away from Roma this summer.

It promises to be a vital summer for Spurs as they’ve already splashed out €60m+ to sign midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon, as per BBC Sport.

Following on from their memorable run to the Champions League final as well as another top-four finish in the Premier League, Mauricio Pochettino will be eager to build on that now and continue to compete for major trophies year in and year out.

In order to do that, the Argentine tactician will need reinforcements to take them closer to their rivals, and it appears as though the Tottenham hierarchy are ready to back him this summer.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s been suggested that Spurs are ready to launch a €15m player swap deal to land Zaniolo, with Alderweireld heading to the Italian capital as part of the agreement.

Further, it’s noted that Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi cancelled a meeting with Zaniolo’s agent on Wednesday which was believed to be about a contract renewal, and so that in itself will raise doubts over his future at the Stadio Olimpico.

The 20-year-old is a huge talent, as he showed last season with his goals, creativity and technical quality in the final third, while his energy and tenacity allows him to have an influence on the defensive side of things and arguably makes him an ideal fit for the Premier League.

Another potentially key factor is that Napoli signed Kostas Manolas from Roma last week, as per Marca, and so the Giallorossi have a huge void to fill in their backline, making the inclusion of Alderweireld into the deal a sensible ploy to convince Roma to green light an exit for Zaniolo.