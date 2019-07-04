Chelsea’s new manager Frank Lampard gave his first press conference this afternoon and one of the numerous issues he addressed was the summer sale of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

The Belgium international was a top performer for the Blues for many years and looks like he’ll be a big loss to the club in the season ahead – especially as they’re currently banned from signing players.

Lampard, however, made it clear he would not accept any drop in standards as he sent a clear message to the players who have remained at Stamford Bridge.

The former England international insists plenty of top players are still there and that he wants this squad to move forward, reminding them they finished third and won the Europa League last season, so have plenty to build on.

‘From the outside it seemed like something that was important to Eden personally so the club and fans respected that. As a Chelsea fan and former team-mate, I know he gave this club such pleasure and we were thankful he was here,’ Lampard is quoted on the official Chelsea site.

Frank Lampard has arrived for his first Chelsea press conference…#WelcomeHomeFrank pic.twitter.com/vQcHJRnbYV — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 4, 2019

‘Now it’s important what we do and how we take the club forward. When you lose a great player you have to focus back on the team and we have plenty of great players here.

‘We have a good enough squad to achieve our targets, to qualify for the Champions League. People will talk about us losing Hazard but we have a lot of talent in this squad.

‘They finished third in the Premier League last season and won the Europa League so my job now is to push on from there.’

Chelsea fans will love to see this positive attitude from Lampard, who remains a legend with the west London giants after a superb playing career with them.

If Lampard can be anything like as successful a manager as he was a player, this will prove a great appointment by the club.