Manchester United told they could still make LATE hijack for exciting £60million transfer

Manchester United have been told they should still give signing Matthijs de Ligt a shot as his transfer to Juventus takes time to go through.

The Ajax captain has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in the world in recent times, and has been linked with a host of top clubs this summer.

United were at one point looking one of the favourites to snap up De Ligt, though he’s since also been strongly linked with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, while Juventus now look to be his most likely next destination.

As a result, the Red Devils have had to turn their attention towards the likes of Harry Maguire and Kalidou Koulibaly, though Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has suggested they could still have a glimmer of hope with regards to De Ligt.

“One point I would make was that if I was at Manchester United now, I would be seeing what was happening with Matthijs de Ligt,” he told Sky Sports News Transfer Centre.

“If I’d offered £70million for Maguire who is 26, De Ligt is seven years younger.

“He’s 19 years old and looks like he could be going to Juventus for something like £50m or £60m.

“I know United have been in for De Ligt before, but is it worth having just one more go? Just picking up the phone and ringing Mino Raiola again.”

MUFC fans would surely love to see this happen, though most other sources suggest it’s too late now to prevent the 19-year-old linking up with Juve.