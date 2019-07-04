Deal done: Leicester City complete £30M transfer of Ayoze Perez, ace “very proud” to seal Foxes switch

Leicester City have official completed a £30M move for Newcastle’s Spanish forward Ayoze Perez, with the player expressing his delight at joining the Foxes in the process.

According to the club’s official website, Perez has signed a four-year deal with Brendan Rodgers’ side, with Perez also setting the club back around £30M as per the BBC.

Speaking about his move to the club on their official site, Perez stated “I’m very happy and very pleased. I’m very proud to be part of the Leicester family and I can’t wait to get started.”

Perez is a quality signing for Leicester to make, as the Spaniard proved last year with Newcastle that he is a truly talented goal scorer.

The 25-year-old scored 12 times and bagged two assists as he helped the Magpies avoid relegation and confirm their place in the Premier League for next season.

Having recently lost Shinji Okazaki after his deal with the club expired, it seems wise for the Foxes to bring in a replacement, especially one as good as Perez.

Paying £30M for a player like Perez is decent value in today’s current market, as we’ve seen clubs in the past fork out more for players nowhere near as good as the former Newcastle man.

Should Leicester bring in a few more quality players this summer, we can definitely see them pushing for a top six place next season, especially under a manager as good as Rodgers.