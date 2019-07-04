Man City have confirmed the signing of Rodri from Atletico Madrid in a deal that will see the reigning Premier League champions break their current transfer record.

As per BBC Sport, the deal is said to be for £62.8m, matching the 23-year-old’s release clause, which in turn will make him the most expensive signing in City’s history as it eclipses the £60m spent on Riyad Mahrez last year.

In turn, City evidently believe that he will have a major role to play moving forward in sustaining their success, as Pep Guardiola’s side look to build on their domestic treble last season.

Importantly though, with midfield stalwart Fernandinho now 34 years of age, they need another defensive midfielder to lessen the load on the Brazilian’s shoulders, and Guardiola now has his solution with Rodri arriving with the Spaniard tipped to be a perfect fit for City.

“Rodri has proven himself to be a hugely talented, young midfielder, who has all the attributes we are looking for,” director of football, Txiki Begiristain told the club’s official site.

“He works hard defensively, makes himself available to receive the ball and uses it well when in possession.

“He is a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola’s team and we are confident he will be a success.”

Time will tell if he can play a vital role in the club winning more major trophies, but with the technical quality, vision and passing range that he has, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he slots in perfectly to the line-up and gradually eases Fernandinho out of the XI on a permanent basis.

It’s an ominous sign for their rivals too though, as Man City boasted an exceptional squad before the summer started, and now they’ve become even better. Following Vincent Kompany’s exit last month though, a centre-half to fill that void will surely be next on the agenda.