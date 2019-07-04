Frank Lampard contract details: New boss could cost Chelsea £19m

Chelsea confirmed the return of club legend Frank Lampard on Thursday morning.

Lampard, Chelsea’s record goalscorer, signed a three-year contract as manager after a compensation fee worth around £4m was agreed with former employers Derby County, according to Sky Sports.

The Daily Mail also reported earlier this week that the compensation package would be worth £4m. And the Mail also claimed that Lampard will earn £4m a year in wages, which works out at about £77,000 per week. The newspaper additionally claim that Lampard will pick up an extra £1m bonus each year he qualifies for the Champions League.

So, if Lampard stays for the duration of his contract and keeps Chelsea in the Champions League every year, he stands to earn £15m.

According to The Sun, despite his lucrative new deal at the Bridge, the 41-year-old will not rank among the Premier League’s highest-paid coaches, coming in at eighth overall behind the likes of Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, Arsenal’s Unai Emery and West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Even Southampton head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl is on a higher wage packet than Lampard, currently taking home £6 million per year for his efforts at St Mary’s.

The figures suggest that Lampard’s decision to return to Chelsea was born more out of his love for the club than money and he will certainly do everything he can to take the club forward next season.

His predecessor Maurizio Sarri, who joined Juventus last month, has set a high bar for the new Blues boss to try and match, after guiding the team to a third-place Premier League finish and Europa League glory in 2018-19.

Lampard will also have to cope without Chelsea’s long-time talisman Eden Hazard – who completed a switch to Real Madrid this summer – and a transfer ban will prevent him from bringing in any new players before the start of the new campaign.