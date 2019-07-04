Frank Lampard reveals two big things Chelsea fans can expect next season as backroom staff takes shape

Frank Lampard has revealed that Chelsea fans can expect him to work relentlessly hard on making them successful next season while also trying to bring through young players.

The 41-year-old has now officially returned to Stamford Bridge as manager following confirmation from the club on Thursday morning.

It comes after a glittering playing career for the Blues which has cemented his place as a legend among supporters, although he will know that will need to be quickly forgotten as he looks to focus on the new challenge ahead of him.

Having lost Eden Hazard to Real Madrid and with their transfer ban in place this summer, it promises to be a tricky period for Chelsea as they look to sustain their success next season.

Lampard’s arrival makes sense for various reasons, not least his ability to improve young players as he showed at Derby County last season.

Speaking to the club’s official site, he has revealed that Chelsea fans can expect two major things from him over the course of his three-year contract should he see it out, and that’s a relentless drive to bring success to the club as well as trying to bring younger players through as he is fully aware that the Blues faithful want to see their own come through the ranks.

'You can expect a young manager that will give everything, every hour in the day, to bring a team that fans can be proud of.' Watch Frank's first interview in full on the Chelsea website and app. ?#WelcomeHomeFrank — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 4, 2019

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail report that his backroom staff is beginning to take shape already as Jody Morris and Chris Jones have joined him in west London.

Having worked so well together previously, that will be a huge boost for Lampard in itself to keep that coaching nucleus together, as they now look to mastermind a successful stint together at Chelsea with the pressure certainly on given the level of expectation that will come with a club icon returning.