Good news for Man United as Barcelona put €65M Red Devils transfer target up for sale

Man United have been handed a big boost in their pursuit of Barcelona and France defender Samuel Umtiti, after it was reported that the Spanish giants have put the player up for sale.

Umtiti found himself spending a large part of last season on the sidelines at the Camp Nou, something that is mainly down to a combination of his injuries and the brilliant form of Clement Lenglet.

And following this, it seems like the player’s time with the Blaugrana could come to an end this summer, as Don Balon are reporting that Barcelona have put the player up for sale, and are after around €65M for him.

Sport have reported previously that the Red Devils are interested in signing the French international, thus this recent news coming out of Don Balon will be music to their ears.

Before his injury troubles, Umtiti was widely regarded as one of the best defenders on the planet, and it seems strange that Barcelona are willing to sell him given the fact they would only have three centre backs at the club should he be sold.

Lenglet and Gerard Pique formed one of the best centre back partnerships in world football last year, and it seems very unlikely that Umtiti is going to reclaim his place in the club’s starting XI without a struggle next season.

Will United pounce for Umtiti following this recent news? We think they definitely should…