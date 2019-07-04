Menu

‘Have Chelsea sacked Frank Lampard yet?’: Rivals fans try to burst Blues’ bubble after legend returns home

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea confirmed Frank Lampard as their new head coach on Thursday and the news of his appointment has been the talk of Twitter.

Lampard will occupy the role recently vacated by Maurizio Sarri, who moved to Turin to take charge of Juventus.

Lampard spent the bulk of his illustrious playing career at Stamford Bridge, amassing 13 trophies in as many years and after an impressive first year in management with Derby County in the Championship, Chelsea have snapped up the club legend to a three-year deal.

READ MORE: Frank Lampard reveals two big things Chelsea fans can expect next season as backroom staff takes shape

As expected, Chelsea fans are excited to see what Lampard can do at the helm, but this hasn’t perturbed rival fans from making light of Chelsea’s seemingly ever-revolving-door when it comes to managerial appointments.

Since Jose Mourinho’s record-breaking first spell with the club between 2004 and 2007, Chelsea have had a staggering 13 managers take charge of the team in some form. With knowledge of this rate of turnover, rival fans on Twitter have joked that the three-year deal Lampard has signed may be optimistic in length, with expectations of a mid-season dumping high due to Chairman Roman Abramovich’s reputation for ruthlessness.

Check out some of the reaction to Lampard’s appointment below:

More Stories Frank Lampard