Paris Saint-Germain have finally confirmed the completed signing of Ander Herrera on a free transfer after his contract expired at Manchester United.

The Spain international looks a quality signing considering there’s no transfer fee to pay, having shone as one of United’s most important players for a number of years.

Herrera was first linked with PSG some time ago by the Daily Record, but it’s only now that the deal has been made official.

With Adrien Rabiot also moving on a free transfer this summer, leaving PSG for Juventus, it seems vital that the Ligue 1 giants have been able to replace him with such a proven player.

Herrera should make a great fit to this PSG side and add more of a competitive edge to their midfield, and he’s explained why he chose the move to the Parc des Princes.

“Paris Saint-Germain is the greatest club in France,” he told their official site.

“It keeps on improving and competes to win every possible title. I was looking forward to coming to Paris and to wearing those colours. I hope to continue to make history with the club!

“Joining this club is an amazing feeling. I also love the city. Paris is the most beautiful city in the world.”

The 29-year-old also made a promise to his new fans, which sounds very in keeping with how he performed at Man Utd.

“I promise three things: work, professionalism and passion,” he added. “I also promise to improve my French because I think that the language is very important for the team’s communication.”