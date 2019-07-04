Arsenal are set to launch an improved bid for one of their primary transfer targets in the next 48 hours, the Gunners look as though they’re going to tackle their defensive issues.

According to the Daily Record, Arsenal are set to launch their second bid for Celtic star Kieran Tierney in the next 48 hours, it’s understood that the Gunners will lodge a bid of £22m for the Scotland international.

Unai Emery’s side have stepped up their efforts to sign the ace following fears that Tierney’s head could be turned following interest from Italian giants Napoli.

Arsenal could convince the ace to shun Napoli’s interest by offering him the starting spot at left-back, Tierney won’t be facing as much competition to win a starting berth as the report highlights that the Gunners have begun negotiating with Nacho Monreal to cancel his £65,000-a-week contract.

Celtic will be prepared to part with Tierney as they’ve confirmed the signing of his expected replacement, the Hoops signed Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo earlier today for a fee reported to be £3m by BBC Sport.

In recent years, Tierney has established himself as one of the best young left-back’s in the United Kingdom, the star also has heaps of experience for his age. At just 22 years old, the star has made 167 appearances for Celtic – including 41 in Europe.

Tierney looks like the kind of character that will solve Arsenal’s defensive problems, he isn’t one to shy away from the pressure attached to playing for a big club – the ace has taken up the armband for his boyhood club on several occasions the absence of Celtic hero Scott Brown.

Tierney is also an experienced international, with 12 caps for Scotland. It’s not very often that a youngster has this much experience under his belt.

Unai Emery has a massive rebuild on his hands this summer and one of his key areas to strengthen is at left-back, Monreal is edging closer to the exit door and Sead Kolasinac was unconvincing for the Gunners last term.

Arsenal have the chance to bring in a ready-made fix to their left-back problem in Tierney, the Gunners can also give the youngster the chance to test himself on a bigger stage and develop his game.

Who’s to say Tierney can’t reach the levels of his compatriot Andy Robertson in the future?