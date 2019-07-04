Leeds Utd misfit facing summer axe as club confirm interest in signing him

Leeds Utd will be busy planning a fresh promotion push in the coming weeks, and it could lead to further changes to Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

The Championship giants went agonisingly close last time round as they suffered defeat in the playoff semi-finals against Derby County, leaving them in the second tier for another year.

Bielsa will be desperate to lead them back to the top flight this coming season, and so he’ll hope to stamp his mark on the squad before the window shuts and assemble a group of players capable of getting the results needed to go up.

According to Sport Witness, there may well be no place for Hadi Sacko in that plan, as the 25-year-old is wanted by Denizlispor, with their manager confirming their interest in him.

“It’s true that we’re interested in signing Sacko. But of course, we need an official announcement, I can’t say we signed him, we need to wait for an announcement from the club.”

While Sacko joined Leeds in 2016 on an initial loan deal, he has gone from a key figure to being shipped out on loan since.

After making 42 appearances for the club in the 2016/17 campaign, he was limited to just 18 the following year with loan spells at Las Palmas and Ankaragucu following that up last season.

In turn, a return to Turkey could be in the offing for the winger, as it’s difficult to see Bielsa bringing him back into the fold at this late stage having not fancied him last year.

Leeds will begin the new season on August 4 as they travel to Bristol City hoping to get off to a positive start.