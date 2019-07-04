Talks IMMINENT: Liverpool to take step closer to beating Manchester United to €60million transfer

Liverpool are reportedly set for imminent talks over beating rivals Manchester United and Tottenham to the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.

The Sporting Lisbon star is one of the Reds’ top targets this summer, having been strongly linked with the club for some time now.

Fernandes looks a great potential fit for Liverpool after scoring 28 goals and weighing in with 14 assists in all competitions last season to also attract interest from other top clubs.

At the moment, it looks like the Portugal international’s next destination will be the Premier League as reports state his agent is set to negotiate a move to either Liverpool, Man Utd or Spurs this week.

LFC have been talked up as favourites to get the signing done in recent times, while the player himself is said to have hinted to a fan that he wants the move to Anfield over the other options.

Jurgen Klopp could do with Fernandes to add something a little different to this squad, with the club yet to truly replace Philippe Coutinho since his move to Barcelona.

Naby Keita has been a bit of a disappointment so far, while Xherdan Shaqiri has also been linked with a move away this summer.