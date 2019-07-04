Liverpool set to launch transfer bid for Real Madrid star as Klopp eyes first major summer signing

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos, with Jurgen Klopp thought to be a huge admirer of the midfielder.

The Reds have been very quiet during the current transfer window, only bringing in Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle for a £1.3 million fee so far – as per The Guardian – despite being linked with a number of top European stars.

Some fans and experts have suggested that Liverpool need to add a creative player to their midfield ranks, particularly after Naby Keita’s unconvincing first season at Anfield and a significant deal could now be on the horizon.

According to Marca, the European champions are set to launch a bid for Real Madrid star Ceballos as Klopp eyes his first major signing of the summer.

Arsenal and Tottenham are also interested in the 22-year-old, who played a starring role for Spain’s U-21’s during their run to European Championship glory in June.

Klopp feels Ceballos could bring a new dimension to his starting line up and Madrid are ready to field offers from potential suitors over the coming weeks.

The Spaniard has found regular playing time hard to come by at Santiago Bernabeu since joining the club from Real Betis in 2017 and only managed to take in 13 La Liga appearances in total last season.

Liverpool could offer him a lot more time on the pitch and he could be part of an exciting team which looks set to challenge for major honours once again throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

Klopp’s squad is already very strong but more depth is needed in order for the Reds to keep up with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Ceballos would be an excellent addition to Liverpool’s ranks and if they can steal his signature from right under the noses of their domestic rivals, it would be a huge coup for the club ahead of the new season.