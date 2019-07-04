Video: Liverpool ace wears Champions League medal to the barbers…despite not playing a single minute in Reds’ winning run

Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster wore his Champions League winners’ medal to the barbers today, video footage emerging online has shown.

See below as ESPN show a video clip of Brewster enjoying a trim with this prized possession, though it’s worth pointing out he didn’t play a single minute of the club’s European campaign last term.

Rhian Brewster hasn't taken off his Champions League medal ? pic.twitter.com/Zw70mvUz3g — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 4, 2019

Of course, he’s still young and is entitled to enjoy his moment, but one imagines some fans won’t be too impressed by what could be perceived as showy antics from the youngster.

Brewster has long looked a promising talent at Liverpool and fans will hope he can knuckle down and make an impact in the first-team next season.