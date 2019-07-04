REVEALED: Manchester United set to use special connections to beat rivals to £90million transfer

Manchester United could reportedly use special connections to win the race for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire this summer.

The England international has been strongly linked with the Red Devils in recent times, with the club making a bid of around £70million for him, though it doesn’t look likely to be enough.

According to the Mirror, the Foxes rate Maguire at more like £90m, but Man Utd assistant manager Mike Phelan could end up being a secret weapon in the deal.

The report suggests that Phelan working with Maguire when he was Hull City manager could be crucial to getting the deal through, and he’s determined to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer get his man.

There’s no question the 26-year-old looks an essential buy for United right now, with upgrades needed on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

While Maguire would be expensive, he could have a Virgil van Dijk-like effect on MUFC, who badly need to get back into the top four and challenge for major trophies again.

And if they don’t get him, it seems likely that their rivals Manchester City will, while other targets like Matthijs de Ligt and Kalidou Koulibaly look out of reach.