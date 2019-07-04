Manchester United are reportedly ready to do business with Real Madrid over a swap deal involving Paul Pogba and Dani Ceballos.

According to Don Balon, the talented young Spaniard looks set to be offered to both Man Utd and Tottenham this summer as Madrid try to sign either Pogba or Spurs star Christian Eriksen.

The report states United could accept such a proposal, though they may still have pretty high demands in terms of cash coming alongside Ceballos as well.

Still, the 22-year-old looks a hugely exciting prospect who could strengthen this Red Devils squad a great deal, fitting in perfectly in a creative midfield role if Pogba leaves.

Ceballos’ fine form has also seen him linked with MUFC’s rivals Liverpool by Marca, and it’s fair to say he also looks like he could add something to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool will be keen to repeat last season’s success and even go one further by finally winning the Premier League title, and a playmaker like Ceballos would add something a little different to the ball-winners in the Reds’ midfield.

It’s therefore crucial from a United point of view that they can land this talent to help them back into the top four, as well as damaging LFC’s hopes of winning the league – something no one at Old Trafford will want to see!