Manchester United consider potential £107m transfer as concern grows over keeping star player

Manchester United are reportedly considering the transfer of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak to replace David de Gea if he leaves Old Trafford.

Oblak is mentioned as one of three main options being monitored by Man Utd, alongside AC Milan shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Ajax’s Andre Onana, according to ESPN.

This is not the first time the Red Devils have been linked with Oblak, with another previous ESPN report stating the Slovenia international was keen on the move to Manchester, and that MUFC could pay his £107million release clause.

In fairness, that might be the kind of money required to replace a ‘keeper of De Gea’s calibre, with Oblak also up there with the best in the world in his position.

ESPN claim United are still working on tying De Gea down to a new contract, though there is now concern that they may be unable to turn down offers for the Spain international.

The 28-year-old has a year to run on his contract with United, so could start negotiating with foreign clubs from January onwards.

It’s far from ideal for United, though some would argue it’s worth cashing in on De Gea now just as he started to show some signs of decline towards the end of 2018/19.