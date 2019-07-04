Approach made: Manchester United initiate talks over potential €150m transfer to replace Paul Pogba

Manchester United have reportedly been in contact with the entourage of Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez as they identify him as their ideal Paul Pogba replacement.

According to the print edition of AS, as translated by Sport Witness, the Red Devils have made their desire for a transfer known to Saul’s reps amid doubts over Pogba’s future.

However, the report states that the Spain international has a €150million release clause that clubs may be required to pay in order to get a deal done.

Saul has shone in his time in La Liga and looks like he could be a superb fit in the Premier League as well, with United undoubtedly in need of more quality in the middle of the park.

Pogba has not performed as expected at Old Trafford and may need replacing, or at least given better players to work alongside as Ander Herrera has just left for Paris Saint-Germain and Nemanja Matic and Fred have been below par.

It remains to be seen how much Man Utd would be willing to pay for Saul, but it seems there must at least be some possibility of a big-money deal after this initial contact.