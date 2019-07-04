Manchester United star likely to see transfer delayed by at least two weeks

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku reportedly looks set to have to go on pre-season tour with the club for the next two weeks.

The Belgium international has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford, failing to live up to expectations since his big-money transfer from Everton two years ago.

It’s also been a frustrating summer for Lukaku as a proposed move to Inter takes time to get going.

According to the Sun, the latest is that Lukaku now looks like he’ll have to wait at least two weeks for progress over a deal, when United take on Inter in a friendly, meaning the two clubs’ chiefs can finally sit down and negotiate a deal properly.

The report explains that MUFC have rejected an initial bid from Inter, and that the Italian giants are stalling on coughing up the £75million required to convince the club to sell.

Many United fans will surely just be eager for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get on with it and let Lukaku go so he can bring in a replacement and rebuild this struggling squad.

Man Utd have been linked strongly with a move for Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder as a potential replacement for the 26-year-old, according to La Colina de Nervion.