Five Manchester United players endorse potential £80m transfer after Solskjaer talks

Five Manchester United players have endorsed the potential transfer of Leicester City defender Harry Maguire after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer asked for opinions on the player.

According to the Daily Mirror, Solskjaer was keen to know about Maguire’s character, so he spoke to Ashley Young, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford, who all know him from England duty.

It seems they’re all fans of Maguire, as the Mirror claim Solskjaer got positive endorsements back from his squad as speculation continues over a possible move for the Foxes centre-back.

Maguire has certainly looked the real deal in recent times, putting in hugely impressive displays for Leicester and for England.

It could be good news for United in their pursuit of the 26-year-old, as i News suggest they’re in pole position for a potential £80million deal, as Manchester City probably won’t go that high, while he’s informed his club he wants to leave.

MUFC fans will hope something can now happen in the coming weeks as a new defensive signing looks an absolute must if the team is to improve on their sixth place finish with 54 goals conceded last season – their worst goals-against record in the Premier League era.