Manchester United given pick of three quality transfers in Paul Pogba swap deal with Champions League giants

Manchester United reportedly look set to be offered the chance to sign one of three Juventus players in exchange for the transfer of Paul Pogba.

The France international’s Old Trafford future looks in real doubt this summer, and it’s not the first time a story like this has surfaced.

Real Madrid have also been linked with Pogba and Marca have claimed the Spanish giants would like to try offering Gareth Bale to the Red Devils to sweeten the deal.

And now Gazzetta dello Sport, with translation from the Metro, claim that Juventus could be ready to use any one of Paulo Dybala, Alex Sandro or Blaise Matuidi in a bid to land Pogba.

The 26-year-old shone in his first spell with Juve but has since seen his career go downhill with his three years at Man Utd.

It makes sense that a possible return is now being talked up, and it could be tempting for United to sign any one of those three players from the Turin giants.

Dybala could well be a major upgrade on Alexis Sanchez in attack, while Matuidi would represent a decent Pogba replacement in midfield.

Sandro perhaps looks the least urgent addition, but could at least keep Luke Shaw on his toes by giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer more quality options at left-back.