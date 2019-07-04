Man Utd won’t budge on star’s €70m valuation as Euro giants try to raise funds for top target

Antonio Conte is reportedly very keen on signing Romelu Lukaku for Inter this summer, but Man Utd will not offer a discount on their €70m-rated forward.

The 26-year-old struggled at Old Trafford last season, managing to score just 15 goals in 45 games as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will seemingly prefer more pacy options in the final third to offer more movement and a direct dynamic to their attack next season.

That in turn has led to plenty of speculation over Lukaku’s future, as it remains to be seen if the Belgian international has a part to play moving forward.

According to Goal.com, Man Utd value their striker at €70m, and they are not prepared to offer any discount on that price as they look to recoup a significant fee, which will perhaps be put towards reinvesting in the squad to bolster Solskjaer’s options ahead of next season.

In turn, that could prove to be problematic for Inter despite the fact that they’ve now qualified for the Champions League in consecutive seasons, as the report goes on to say that they’re exploring ways to raise funds, which will likely start with the sale of Yann Karamoh with Parma tipped to spend up to €15m on the youngster.

It’s still suggested that Inter will offer an initial two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy, and while on one hand that would allow United to offload Lukaku, there doesn’t seem to be an immediate boost for them financially, other than the savings on his wages.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen whether or not Inter can formulate an offer that satisfies their demands, but one thing that is certain is that speculation over Lukaku’s future doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.