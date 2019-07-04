More good news for Chelsea as Lampard given major injury boost ahead of next season

Chelsea fans were already in good spirits on Thursday after Frank Lampard’s appointment as manager, but there’s good news on the injury front too.

The Blues will be limited this summer given their transfer ban from UEFA, and so Lampard will have to work with the quality at his disposal while also looking to talented youngsters and returning loanees to provide a boost.

However, he’ll also be hopeful of key players coming back from injuries sooner rather than later, with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Antonio Rudiger all missing the latter stages of last season due to serious setbacks.

Fortunately though, the Daily Mail note that Hudson-Odoi could be back in full training by the start of August as he has made impressive progress in his recovery from a partial rupture of his Achilles back in April.

That will be music to the ears of the 18-year-old if he can continue his rehabilitation without any setbacks, as it will give him the opportunity to get fully-fit in the latter stages of pre-season and start to push for a starting berth under Lampard shortly after the campaign gets underway.

Naturally, Chelsea won’t want to take any risks with him either and will be cautious as they step him up through the recovery phases, but ultimately with his contract edging closer to coming to an end, all parties concerned will want to see him fully fit and at his best making a big impression for Lampard’s side next season.

That now sounds like a realistic possibility, while it remains to be seen if Loftus-Cheek and Rudiger can follow suit and step up their respective recoveries in the coming weeks.