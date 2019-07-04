One of Real Madrid’s biggest stars has landed himself in hot water whilst on holiday, the star reportedly refused a breathalyser test and his licence was confiscated.

According to Spanish publication Marca via Brazilian outlet O Globo (subscription required), Real Madrid superstar Marcelo refused to take a breathalyser test whilst on holiday in his homeland of Brazil, as a result, the star’s driving licence was confiscated by authorities.

The report states that as well having his licence confiscated, Marcelo was fined around €600 and handed a one-year driving ban in Brazil.

The star’s refusal to conduct a breathalyser test will shock Real Madrid chiefs and the Brazilian could face punishment for bringing the club into disrepute with his actions.

Marca also report that this isn’t the first time that Marcelo has had problems with his driving, they state that in 2013 the star left-back was fined €6,000 after licence problems were discovered by Spanish authorities in Madrid.

Off-the-pitch troubles are the last thing that Marcelo needs heading into preseason, the star needs to get back to a high level this summer after a dismal season with Los Blancos.

Marcelo was one of the main targets of criticism from fans during the short-lived reigns of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari; the Brazilian was massively disappointing for Lopetegui which led to Solari playing the likes of Sergio Reguilon during his time as Los Blancos boss.

Marcelo was only handed back a regular spot in the first-team following the return of Zinedine Zidane towards the end of the season.