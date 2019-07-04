Spurs may sell two first team regulars as Pochettino’s side eye up transfer of £25M wonder-kid

Spurs may end up getting rid of both Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier this summer, as they look to seal a deal to sign Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon.

Both Rose and Trippier played the majority of Spurs’ games in the Premier League last season, as they helped the club achieve a top four finish on the final day.

However, it now looks like, despite this, the north London side could be getting rid of the duo this summer, as the Mirror are stating that the club are ready to sell Trippier, whilst Rose has stated that he could end up departing the club as well.

And, as per the same report from the Mirror, Spurs look to be after Sessegnon who they value at £25M, a player who could end up replacing Rose next season should things go a certain way.

Should Spurs be able to snag a deal to sign Sessegnon this summer, it’ll surely be seen as a good bit of business from the club, as they’d be getting their hands on one of England’s best and most exciting prospects.

The Fulham youngster set the Championship alight back in the 2017/18 season, as he helped the Whites win promotion back to the Premier League for the first time since 2014.

Things didn’t go to plan for Sessegnon last year, as he was unable to help Fulham in their attempts to stay in the Premier League, however if this report is anything to go off, it looks like the youngster could be back in England’s top flight sooner than we think.