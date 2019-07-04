Tottenham eye move for Real Madrid ace with 81 career goals

Mauricio Pochettino has turned to Real Madrid to bolster Tottenham’s attack, the north London club need to find a quality backup to superstar Harry Kane.

According to Spanish publication OK Diario, Tottenham are interested in signing Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz, it’s understood that Spurs have eyed the ace as a potential backup to hitman Harry Kane.

The report highlights that Madrid see the Dominican Republic international as one of the players they can cash in on this summer, Zinedine Zidane has already undergone a major rebuild since his return as manager and he’ll be hoping that Mariano’s sale provides him with extra cash to make a bigger splash in the transfer market.

Tottenham could be forced into making a hefty bid to Madrid in order to land Mariano’s signature, Los Blancos only re-signed the striker last summer and according to BBC Sport, Florentino Perez’s side parted with €22m to secure the ace’s return.

Spurs will be stepping up their hunt to find a suitable backup to Harry Kane, target-man Fernando Llorente played that role in recent seasons but the north London club have hinted that they won’t renew the Champions League hero’s contract, as he doesn’t appear on the club’s website under the first-team players section.

Mariano barely featured for Madrid last season, the ace made 19 appearances across all competitions – most of which were cameos, the 25-year-old scored four goals last term.

Despite his difficult season for Los Blancos, Tottenham will be hoping to tap into the form he displayed for Lyon, during his short stint in France, Mariano scored 18 league goals.

Mariano has scored 81 goals in his entire career, the bulk of these have come for Real Madrid’s B and C teams.

Mariano could be a great backup option for Pochettino, the star is just 25 years old – the same age as Kane – Mariano will be looking to develop alongside the Englishman.