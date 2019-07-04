(Video) Neymar and Messi share warm embrace that hints towards Barcelona reunion

A viral video and reports from Spain have hinted that Neymar’s possible return to Barcelona is on the cards.

In the aftermath of Argentina’s exit from the Copa America having lost to Brazil 2-0 in the semi-final, Lionel Messi and Neymar met in the concourse of the Mineirao as the Brazilian consoled Messi in the light of defeat.

Neymar e Messi, nos bastidores de Brasil e Argentina! ???? pic.twitter.com/FSJOabBABe — Lendário Neymar Jr. (@FCLNJROFICIAL) July 3, 2019

However, Sport have claimed that beyond the brief encounter seen on video, Neymar met up with Messi again. This meeting was described as “not a casual meeting” and not “by accident” – insinuating that the Brazilian was seeking out Messi to discuss the possibility of a return to the Nou Camp.

Neymar’s time at Paris Saint-Germain seems to be nearing its end according to L’Equipe whilst Barcelona vice-president Jordi Cardoner has said he would like Neymar to return to Barcelona.