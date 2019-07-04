Video: Vargas fails with Panenka penalty attempt as Chile crash out of Copa America against Peru

Chile forward Eduardo Vargas saw a late penalty saved in embarrassing fashion as Peru beat the defending Copa America champions in the semi-finals.

Peru won 3-0 on Wednesday night to book their place in the final against Brazil, thanks to goals from Edison Flores, Yoshimar Yotun and Paolo Guerrero.

Chile’s misery was compounded in stoppage time, as Vargas failed with a Panenka penalty attempt which was easily read by Pedro Gallese between the sticks, who produced a simple save before grasping the ball in his arms.

Vargas has been a standout performer for his country at this year’s Copa America, notching two goals in total, but his meek effort from 12 yards will, unfortunately, be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Check out the penalty miss below, via Twitter.

Eduardo Vargas tried the panenka and got absolutely humiliated by Pedro Gallese! #CopaAmerica #CHIPER pic.twitter.com/HV1Kts0IIF — #VALVERDEOUT (@MathiasAw1) July 4, 2019