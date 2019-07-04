Confirmed: Chelsea announce major exit following Frank Lampard appointment

Chelsea have confirmed this afternoon that Gianfranco Zola is leaving the club after a season at Stamford Bridge working as assistant to Maurizio Sarri.

The news has just been announced on Chelsea’s official site, and is hardly surprising after Sarri left to take charge of Juventus, with Lampard bringing his own team in as most new managers do.

Like Lampard, Zola is a legend at Chelsea from his playing days, having spent seven years on the Blues’ books between 1996 and 2003.

The Italian, however, will not spend any longer with the club as a coach as a new era with CFC begins today.

Lampard looks a risky appointment due to his lack of experience, but it also an exciting one for Chelsea supporters after a difficult season under Sarri.

Although the former Napoli boss helped Chelsea to third in the Premier League and a Europa League win, fans never really warmed to him or his style of football.

It’s not clear how much Zola would have played a part in that, but he’s made way for the new regime anyway.