Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona: why superstar’s transfer could end up costing club €225M

Barcelona look set to bring in Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid this summer, a move that could end up costing the club a huge sum of money.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona are expected to pay the player’s €120M release clause sometime next week, with the player set to be handed the club’s no.7 shirt following his arrival.

And as per the report, Griezmann is set to receive a huge wage during his time with the club, with the forward to be paid €18M-a-year in his first two years at the Nou Camp, €21M in his third, €23M in his fourth and €25M in his fifth.

This total comes to €105M, which means that if Griezmann were to stay at Barcelona for five years, it’ll end up costing the club around €225M, an absolute huge sum.

Albeit €225M is a lot of money, Griezmann’s arrival is one that Barcelona definitely need, especially given their lack of options at striker.

The Spanish giants only really have Luis Suarez to choose from in that position, thus adding someone like Griezmann to their ranks is something that club definitely need to do sooner rather than later.

Suarez is set to turn 33 year next, and has also been declining a fair bit in recent years, thus it’s absolutely vital that the club bring in a replacement for the Uruguayan in the near future.

And it seems like they’ve found their man in Griezmann, although his move looks as if it’s going to set the club back a pretty penny.