Arsenal OPEN TALKS with Euro giants as Gunners look to seal transfer of £46M South American star

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Barcelona, with the Gunners looking to seal a deal to bring Brazilian winger Malcom to north London this summer.

Malcom has had a difficult time at the Nou Camp last year, with the winger failing to land a first team place under Ernesto Valverde.

However, it seems like Malcom could be offered a way out of the club and the chance to continue with his somewhat stagnant career.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto on Twitter, Arsenal have opened talks with Barcelona in regards to a move for the Brazilian international, a player who the Blaugrana reportedly want £46M (€53M) for as per Don Balon.

??? L’Arsenal torna alla carica per #Malcom in uscita dal Barça. Dialoghi aperti e situazione in evoluzione. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) July 5, 2019

Arsenal could definitely do with signing a player like Malcom this summer, as the Gunners’ options out-wide are lacking somewhat.

Unai Emery only really has stars like Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi to choose from in the wide areas, thus bringing in Malcom seems like something the club must do this summer if they want to seriously add to their squad.

Albeit Malcom didn’t have the best of seasons with Barca last year, the Brazilian still managed to show glimpses of what he could do.

The 22-year-old scored four and bagged two assists in all competitions, as he played a bit-part role in the club’s successful defence of their La Liga title.

Despite this record, Malcom is still a quality little player, and one Arsenal should definitely be aiming to bring in before this summer’s transfer window shuts.