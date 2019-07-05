Arsenal will reportedly make £4.5m from Ismael Bennacer’s touted move from Empoli to AC Milan this summer due to a sell-on clause in his exit.

As noted by Gianluca Di Marzio, there is an agreement between the two Italian clubs which will see the 21-year-old move to San Siro in a deal worth up to €18m in total.

It comes after Bennacer enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, while he is continuing to shine on international duty with Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations this summer.

Milan appear to be on the verge of bolstering their midfield with his signing, with coach Marco Giampaolo looking to stamp his mark on the squad ahead of implementing his expansive style of play.

Indirectly, that will be a boost for Unai Emery too it seems as The Sun report that Arsenal have a 30% sell-on clause in the deal that sent Bennacer to Italy, and so they could be due £4.5m if he completes a switch to Milan.

While it’s not a massive figure, Arsenal are said to only have around £40m to spend this summer, as per the Mirror, and so Emery will surely welcome any financial boost that he can get his hands on to bolster his transfer kitty.

On the other hand, with Bennacer closing in on a move to Milan, perhaps some will question if Arsenal made the right decision letting him leave at all as he continues to play a key role for club and country in midfield, an area in which Emery could arguably do with reinforcements himself this summer.