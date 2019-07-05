Barcelona rejected an audacious swap deal from this European giant last month, the Catalan giants are keen to keep hold of this star midfielder.

It’s been sensationally revealed that Catalan giants Barcelona rejected a swap deal from Inter Milan, the San Siro outfit proposed a swap between midfielders Radja Nainggolan and Arturo Vidal, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio made the revelation to Sky Italy:

+ BREAKING + Inter offered Barcelona a Nainggolan-Vidal swap, but they rejected the idea ?? ? via @DiMarzio — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) July 5, 2019

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Antonio Conte has deemed Nainggolan surplus to requirements, the Italian doesn’t see the midfielder as a part of his plans – this is one of Conte’s first major moves since becoming Inter boss.

It’s not surprising to see that the former Chelsea boss made an audacious swoop for one of ex-players, under Conte’s tutelage, Vidal established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world during his time at Juventus.

Nainggolan only signed for Inter last summer and the Belgian has failed to live up to expectations since his big-money move, the 31-year-old looks like a shell of the player that tore up Serie A with Roma for so many years.

While Nainggolan is on the decline, Vidal has been proving himself as a fine wine in recent months. The Chile star endured a difficult time after he first moved to the Camp Nou but in the second-half of last season Vidal was one of the Blaugrana’s top performers.

Barcelona’s decision to reject the Italian giants’ advances seems like a wise one. Valverde should be doing everything he can to keep hold of veteran midfield generals like Vidal – coupled with the likes of Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets, the Blaugrana have the perfect role models for young stars Frenkie de Jong and Arthur Melo.