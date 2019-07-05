Boost for Barcelona as club president Bartomeu confirms €222M transfer target wants to leave Euro giants

Barcelona seem to have been handed a transfer boost, after club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed that they are aware that Neymar is keen to leave PSG this summer.

Neymar has been brilliant for the French giants ever since joining them from the Blaugrana back in the summer of 2017, with the forward setting Ligue 1 alight during his time in Paris.

However, it seems like not all is right with the Brazilian international, with Bartomeu confirming in a press conference today that the Spanish giants are aware of Neymar’s want to leave the French giants, a fact that was reported by journalist Marcelo Bechler.

Josep Maria Bartomeu: "Sabemos que Neymar quer sair do PSG, mas também sabemos que o PSG não quer que Neymar saia. Então não há conversa". — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) July 5, 2019

Don Balon have stated previously that Barca are keen on bringing the winger back to the Camp Nou, with PSG even willing to sell him for the €222M they bought him for two years back.

Neymar would surely be welcomed back to Catalonia with open arms this summer considering how good the Brazilian international was for the club before leaving for PSG back in 2017.

The 27-year-old bagged 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 games during his time with the Blaugrana, as he showed the world exactly why the club forked out so much to sign him.

Bartomeu did also state that PSG don’t want to sell Neymar, however we’re sure the Brazilian could force through a move and get his way this summer if he really wanted to.

Will the Brazilian end up sealing a return to Barca this summer? Looks like he very well could do following this statement from their club president.