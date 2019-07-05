Deal imminent: Man Utd star tipped to pen new contract as Solskjaer hands him big opportunity

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly set to give Axel Tuanzebe a chance to stake a claim in the Man Utd side for next season during their pre-season tour.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell with Aston Villa last season, as although he struggled with injuries at times, he was eventually instrumental in helping Dean Smith’s side secure promotion back to the Premier League.

That in turn raises question marks over his future as he will want to know if he has an opportunity to play at Man Utd next season, and if not, perhaps another temporary exit would suit all parties as it would allow Tuanzebe to gain more experience and improve his all-round game.

However, according to The Daily Mail, it’s now suggested that not only is he expected to sign a new contract with Man Utd imminently, with the report claiming he was set to put pen to paper on Thursday, but also that Solskjaer will take a close look at him on their pre-season tour.

Should Tuanzebe impress, that could open up the door for a chance at United next season, with Solskjaer showing that he has no issues with giving young players a chance in the senior side, as per his signings so far this summer in Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

It’s clear what the Norwegian tactician is trying to do and build at Old Trafford, and on paper it’s an impressive and exciting new strategy to get the Red Devils back to where they want to be in the long-term.

Tuanzebe seemingly now has a perfect opportunity to cement himself as part of that vision, as he prepares to pen a new deal and approach a crucial summer in which he could convince Solskjaer it’s the right decision to keep him around.

After conceding 54 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, Man Utd know they must improve defensively, and they could have a ready-made solution among their ranks already.