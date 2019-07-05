European giants fear losing out on €75m signing to Barcelona

These European giants fear that they could lose out on a major signing to Barcelona, the star was one of last season’s standout Champions League stars.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Italian giants Juventus are beginning to fear that Barcelona will make a late swoop to sign Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt. Despite reports suggesting that the ‘Old Lady’ have all but sealed a move for the Dutchman, it’s understood that the Turin side are yet to agree a fee with Ajax for De Ligt’s services.

Ajax are demanding a €75m fee for the centre-back but Juventus are thought to have offered only €50m and €20m in potential add-ons, the report states that offers from both PSG and Barcelona were both higher than this.

Whilst Juventus have agreed personal terms with the ace, they still have their work cut out for them before they can land one of their top targets.

Despite being just 19 years of age, De Ligt displayed tremendous leadership abilities for Ajax last season and the Dutchman’s phenomenal performances for club and country recently have established him as one of the best defenders in the world.

The club that can secure De Ligt’s signing will undoubtedly be making one of the signings of the summer, the youngster has the potential to write himself into the history books as one of the best defenders ever in the future.

Signing De Ligt would be a great investment for either Juventus or Barcelona, the well-rounded defender could lead either side’s backline for the next decade.