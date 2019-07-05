‘Finally a good contract renewal’ – These Man Utd fans react to key contract announcement

Man Utd were busy on Friday afternoon as they announced contract renewals for Andreas Pereira and Axel Tuanzebe as the duo committed their long-term futures to the club.

The Red Devils are busy preparing for a crucial season, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bounce back from the disappointment of last year which saw them end up outside of the top four in the Premier League and without a trophy.

SEE MORE: €60m star seduced by Manchester United contract offer, one more hurdle to get transfer done

The strategy from the Norwegian tactician is clear, as along with the signings of talented youngsters Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the club have announced new contract extensions for Pereira and Tuanzebe.

That would suggest that Solskjaer plans on using them this coming season and focusing on rebuilding with talented young players, and particularly in the case of Tuanzebe, the reaction to his renewal has been positive, as seen in the tweets below.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a solid campaign with Aston Villa last year, as although he struggled with injuries along the way, he played a key role in helping Dean Smith’s side secure promotion back to the Premier League.

It will likely be a blow for them that Tuanzebe looks set to stay at Old Trafford now though, with his new deal keeping him at United until June 2022. As noted in his comments below, Solskjaer was delighted with the deal, as he’ll now take a closer look at the youngster during their pre-season tour.

“Axel is a great example of the type of player that has come through the Manchester United system. He is humble, hard-working, talented and a team player,” he told the club’s site.

He had a successful time on loan with Aston Villa and has gained a lot of experience from that spell, which ended in promotion to the Premier League. He will come on the pre-season tour with us which will help his development further.

It remains to be seen if the new contract is a definite sign that Tuanzebe will remain at Man Utd next season and will play a prominent role in defence though, or if perhaps it’s merely a strategy to protect their own position as United will be able to command a higher fee with the safety net of a long-term deal in place.

? Ole Axel ?

?

This announcement

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 5, 2019

Finally a good contract renewal — Hasnain (@itsHasnain) July 5, 2019

OMG YES — Ché (@UtdChe) July 5, 2019

YESSSSS — Griezmann Chief (Fan Account) (@Griezmannility) July 5, 2019

Now this is what I love to see #GlazersOut — Alen ??? (@Alen_FIFA_) July 5, 2019

He‘s like a new signing, love that but still #GlazersOut — Nick? (@NyykMUFC) July 5, 2019

Good now play him. — Nicole! 2.0 (@mademetoxic) July 5, 2019

Finally a player who’s earned a new contract — Terry (@LvgsWonkyNose) July 5, 2019

YEEEEEEEEEEEES LETS GOOO — Thomas ???? (@_CaptainKeane) July 5, 2019

You better at least play him now — LC (@LC_AV56) July 5, 2019