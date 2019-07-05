Frank Lampard wants five-year deal for Chelsea ace sorted this week, plans key role in new season

Frank Lampard seemingly has big plans for Mason Mount as he reportedly wants a new long-term contract in place this week for the Chelsea youngster.

The new Chelsea boss was officially appointed on Thursday, as he now looks ahead to taking a closer look at the squad during pre-season in the coming weeks.

SEE MORE: Confirmed: Chelsea announce major exit following Frank Lampard appointment

Lampard knows Mount well having had him on loan at Derby County last season, where the 20-year-old contributed 11 goals and six assists in 44 appearances for the Rams.

In turn, there appears to be a real talent there, and according to The Sun, not only does Lampard want Mount’s long-term future sorted this week with a five-year contract said to be on the table with an option for a further 12 months, but he also told the club he didn’t want him sent out on loan this season either.

That would suggest that he is planning to give him an important role in the Chelsea side this coming campaign, and it fits in with what the 41-year-old said after he was unveiled as the new boss as he insisted that he will give the young players a chance.

Whether or not that delivers the desired results remains to be seen, as if it doesn’t, the pressure will build on Lampard and he will have to perhaps alter his plans slightly by relying on the more experienced individuals at his disposal.

With the transfer ban this summer and having lost Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, expectations are perhaps a little lower this season for Chelsea. However, few know the club better than Lampard and he will know both the hierarchy and fanbase will still demand trophies and success, and it seems Mount will play a pivotal role in ensuring that they continue down that path.