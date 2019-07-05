Jose Mourinho hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning to Italy in the future when he decides to end his break from management.

The Portuguese tactician has been out of work since leaving Manchester United in December, as he has been busy with punditry roles and has been spotted at various games keeping a close eye on things.

SEE MORE: ‘I’m not the coach, but I know how good he is’ – Ex-Man United striker advises Solskjaer to deploy talented star upfront

However, the wait goes on for a return to management, as ultimately it would appear as though he’s waiting for the right opportunity to present itself.

Nevertheless, when asked at Wimbledon on Thursday, Mourinho revealed that he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of another stint in Italy following on from his previous successful spell with Inter.

“In the future? Always soccer, and always a high level. Italy? Could be a possibility,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

It’s difficult to see that happening in the near future though, as all the top clubs have recently changed coaches and so unless there is a disastrous spell somewhere in Serie A, Mourinho could be waiting a little longer.

Maurizio Sarri took charge at Juventus last month, Carlo Ancelotti is settling in at Napoli while Antonio Conte is now at the helm at Inter.

Milan have recently appointed Marco Giampaolo while Roma also made a change this summer with Paulo Fonseca arriving in the Italian capital.

In turn, with that in mind, it seems as though Mourinho may well have missed a window of opportunity if he is indeed keen on another crack at Serie A, although there is little to suggest that he is in a huge rush to get back into the game as at this stage of his managerial career, he can afford to wait and make the best decision for himself and the club in question.