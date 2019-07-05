‘Just pay him to go’ – These Newcastle Utd fans fume as ace spotted returning for pre-season

Jack Colback reported for pre-season duty with Newcastle Utd on Thursday, and it’s fair to say that it didn’t get the best of reactions from most fans.

The 29-year-old spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, but having seemingly failed to reach an agreement to make it a permanent deal, he has returned to Tyneside.

As per the Nottingham Post, Colback was seen returning to Newcastle’s HQ for pre-season preparations, with the expectation that he will be given another chance at St James’ Park after Rafa Benitez’s departure.

Having previously played for Sunderland, he has always had a difficult time of it with the Newcastle faithful, but went on to play just over 100 games for the club between 2014 and 2017.

Based on the reaction below though, many Newcastle fans would be quite happy if that tally stayed the same as they weren’t thrilled over the sight of seeing him report back with the rest of the squad.

Time will tell if he gets a chance to prove himself again and forms part of the new manager’s plans moving forward, but ultimately it has to be seen as a fresh start for all concerned as provided he comes back with the right attitude and approach, he’ll be itching to play regular football in the Premier League again.

Having said that, he’ll have to produce some impressive performances to turn the tide and change the opinions seen below…

The sight no #NUFC fan wanted to see ? pic.twitter.com/SUFLf3iU7Y — Steve Burn (@SteveBurn91) July 4, 2019

He’s a dreadful player with a dreadful attitude. Can’t stand him. — Aaron (@Aaron_Turns) July 4, 2019

Just pay him to go. — DG (@DavidJG80) July 4, 2019

An all time new low — TX_Monochrome? (@toon_tx) July 4, 2019