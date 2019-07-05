Key Man United star wanted by Inter Milan, club ready to offer £10M plus Nainggolan to seal transfer

Man United and Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic is reportedly wanted by Inter Milan, with the club ready to offer the Red Devils a player-plus-cash deal for the player.

Matic has proven to be a key player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side since joining the club from rivals Chelsea in the summer of 2017.

The Serbian has helped the club achieve two top six finishes during his time at Old Trafford, and it seems like the player’s form with United has caught the attention of Inter Milan.

According to ESPN, Antonio Conte’s side are keen on the Serbian international, with the Italian giants even willing to offer £10M plus Radja Nainggolan in order to sign the 30-year-old.

If United were wise, they’d turn down this offer, as Nainggolan is a year older than Matic, and is a type of player that club already have at their disposal.

During his career, Nainggolan has mainly been used as an attacking or central midfielder, an ilk of player that the club already have in their squad in forms of Paul Pogba or Juan Mata.

Matic is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League, and United would be mad to let him go this summer, especially seeing as they’d be getting a worse player in return were they to accept Inter’s offer.

Will Matic end up staying with United beyond this summer? Looks like only time will tell…