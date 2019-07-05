Two European giants have entered the race to sign one of Manchester United’s out-of-favour stars, the ace was largely disappointing for the Red Devils last season.

Inter Milan aren’t the only Serie A club in the race to sign out-of-favour Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku, will a bidding war start for the Belgian’s signature?

According to Radio Marte via Italian outlet Calciomercato, Napoli’s president – Aurelio De Laurentiis, has already contacted Lukaku’s agent to discuss the striker’s future.

This evening, it was also sensationally revealed by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio that Serie A champions Juventus were also exploring the option of signing Lukaku this summer:

Juventus have been looking at the possibility of signing Romelu Lukaku in the last few hours #mulive [di marzio] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 5, 2019

Lukaku has largely failed to live up to expectations since joining United in the summer of 2017 from Everton, the Belgian star faced heavy criticism towards the end of Jose Mourinho’s time in charge of the Red Devils and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cast doubt over the target-man’s future by making Marcus Rashford the focal point of the Manchester outfit’s attack.

Lukaku has been heavily linked with a move to Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan this summer but the San Siro outfit have struggled to meet United’s asking price for the star, the ace’s agent recently claimed that a move to Inter would be a “difficult dream”:

Romelu Lukaku's agent tells Sky Italy it's "a difficult dream" for Inter Milan to sign Lukaku. Manchester United willing to listen to offers but want £75m. Lukaku has returned early to United for preseason training — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 3, 2019

With Lukaku now playing second fiddle to Rashford, it looks as though the Old Trafford outfit are willing to part with the former Chelsea ace if they can recoup the money they paid Everton back in 2017.

Given the troubling time that the 26-year-old has faced as of let, a move could help Lukaku get his career back on track.