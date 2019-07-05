Man Utd have confirmed that Andreas Pereira has signed a new four-year deal with the club, which has an option to extend for a further 12 months.

The 23-year-old has been with the Red Devils since 2011, coming through the youth ranks before making his breakthrough at senior level in the 2014/15 campaign.

SEE MORE: Deal imminent: Man Utd star tipped to pen new contract as Solskjaer hands him big opportunity

He has gone on to make just 35 appearances for the senior side since, as he has also been sent out on loan deals to Granada and Valencia along the way.

However, he enjoyed a personal best last season as he featured 22 times, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showing faith in him following his appointment in December.

In turn, that has led to a new contract being agreed, with Pereira committing himself to Man Utd until 2023, with an option to extend for an additional 12 months.

Solskjaer was evidently keen to get the deal over the line, as he revealed why it was important to keep the midfield ace at Old Trafford.

“Andreas is another player brought through our Academy that understands what it means to play for Manchester United. He came from another country but quickly understood the values of playing for this club and doesn’t take it for granted,” he told the official site.

“Andreas has become an important member of the squad with his energy and hard work in midfield. He works non-stop every day in training, has a great character and knows what he has to do to continue his development here. We all look forward to working with him in the season ahead.”

It will now be down to Pereira to repay that faith shown in him by Solskjaer and the club with improvement and development in his game on the pitch.

Having lost Ander Herrera this summer on a free transfer, United are already light in that department and so there could certainly be an opening for the Brazilian ace to exploit and make his mark next season.