Man Utd could reportedly have a chance of landing Bruno Fernandes for just £32m this summer due to a ‘side deal’ he has with Sporting Lisbon.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a sensational season last year, scoring 32 goals and providing 18 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions.

After a turbulent summer for the club, he was a shining light for them and has now unsurprisingly emerged as one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

According to The Mirror, Man Utd have been heavily linked with a swoop for the Portuguese international and are said to have almost reached an agreement on personal terms.

That would leave the last major obstacle being the agreement with Sporting, and while it’s noted that they want to sell their prized asset for around £53m, a ‘side deal’ was reportedly done with Fernandes last summer which would allow him to move on for just £32m.

If Sporting opt to reject such a bid, they would have to pay the midfield ace €5m in compensation, and so naturally that is a scenario that they will want to avoid.

It’s unclear if this agreement is binding and whether or not United can actually use it to their advantage in negotiations in the coming weeks to finally wrap up a deal, but they will certainly hope so as landing Fernandes for just £32m would be considered a brilliant move and a major bargain given the talent he possesses.