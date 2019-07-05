Man Utd teenage starlet QUITS club in favour of Championship giants

Leeds Utd have snapped up Alfie Hughes after he opted to leave Man Utd this summer, with the youngster confirming the switch himself.

The 16-year-old only joined the Red Devils from Middlesbrough’s academy last year, but he has opted to make what he describes as a “tough decision” by leaving the Premier League giants and taking up a new challenge at Elland Road instead.

SEE MORE: Leeds Utd misfit facing summer axe as club confirm interest in signing him

It seems like a sensible switch in many ways as he’ll likely have a better chance of making a breakthrough at senior level for Leeds.

Nevertheless, it’s a drop down too as he’ll now have to hope that he can contribute to Marcelo Bielsa’s side in their bid to secure promotion from the Championship this season.

As for United, they’ll likely be disappointed to see him leave given that they must of spotted a real talent there, but it will potentially now be to Leeds’ gain if they can tap into that potential and develop him into a first-team player.