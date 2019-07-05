Manchester United agree deal to seal quality transfer of £78M superstar according to journalist

Man United are said to have agreed a deal to sign Ajax and Holland youngster Matthijs De Ligt this summer according to journalist Julien Laurens.

De Ligt has become one of the most sought-after players on the planet this summer following his brilliant form with Ajax last year, form which helped them win a domestic double and reach the semi finals of the Champions League.

And, with a huge amount of rumours circulating regarding the player’s future, it seems like United could be in with a shout of winning the race to sign the Dutch international.

As per the Mirror, PSG and Juventus are two of the clubs keen on signing De Ligt, a player Ajax want £78M for, however talks between the Old Lady and Ajax regarding a fee for the player have hit a stumbling block.

And, according to the same report from the Mirror, who are re-reporting an interview Laurens did with ESPN, the French journalist has hinted that United have already agreed a deal with Ajax for De Ligt.

Speaking about the player’s future, Laurens stated “there’s a chance where Ajax will lose a little bit of patience and say ‘hang on a minute, PSG agreed, United agreed. In that case we stop talking to Juventus and De Ligt can choose between the clubs that we actually have an agreement in place’.”

If these words turn out to be true, and United end up signing De Ligt, it’ll be a massive boost for the Red Devils, as they’d be getting their hands one on of the future stars of world football.

United could do with bolstering their options at centre back given how poor they were defensively last year, and there’d be no better player to do it with than De Ligt.

Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side end up bringing the Dutchman to Old Trafford this summer? Looks like only time will tell…