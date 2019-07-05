Meeting held: Tottenham push to find deal for starlet amid €15m plus player swap talk

Tottenham reportedly met with Roma on Thursday as they look to try and find a deal for talented youngster Nicolo Zaniolo this summer.

As noted by BBC Sport, Spurs have already splashed out €60m+ on Tanguy Ndombele this summer, but their spending isn’t yet over as they look to strengthen Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

According to Calciomercato, a meeting was held with Roma on Thursday in a bid to try and find an agreement for Zaniolo, although it’s noted that Juventus are seemingly in pole position to prise him away from the Italian capital this summer.

The 20-year-old enjoyed quite the breakthrough last season after being given a chance to impress by Roma following his move from Inter, and that in turn has led to plenty of speculation over his future moving forward.

The Giallorossi missed out on Champions League football last season and so that surely won’t help their cause in trying to keep him at the club beyond the summer, although Calciomercato have noted a possible deal that would perhaps suit them.

It’s been suggested that Tottenham could launch a €15m bid plus Toby Alderweireld included in a player swap deal, and given Roma sold Kostas Manolas to Napoli last week, the Belgian international could be a crucial addition to fill that void.

With that in mind, Spurs arguably have a real chance of landing Zaniolo’s signature this summer, but as per the report above, Juventus are going to be stiff competition with Maurizio Sarri looking to stamp his mark on the Turin giants ahead of his first season in charge.